Singer and entertainer DeMille Cole-Heard is bringing all the laughs with his musical parodies of popular movies.

He first gave fans a taste of his skills last year when he put music to a Friday clip.

Now, DeMille has gone all out, remixing classics with hilarious musical arrangements. Everything from White Chicks to The Color Purple has gotten the DeMille treatment. He even did a sequel to his Friday clip:

If you want more DeMille Cole-Heard productions, swipe through for the laughs!

Too Funny: This Singer Makes Hilarious Musicals Out Of Dramatic Movie Clips was originally published on globalgrind.com

