Too Funny: This Singer Makes Hilarious Musicals Out Of Dramatic Movie Clips

You've never seen 'The Nutty Professor' like this.

FILM 'WAITING TO EXHALE' BY FOREST WHITAKER

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

Singer and entertainer DeMille Cole-Heard is bringing all the laughs with his musical parodies of popular movies.

He first gave fans a taste of his skills last year when he put music to a Friday clip.

Now, DeMille has gone all out, remixing classics with hilarious musical arrangements. Everything from White Chicks to The Color Purple has gotten the DeMille treatment. He even did a sequel to his Friday clip:

 

If you want more DeMille Cole-Heard productions, swipe through for the laughs!

