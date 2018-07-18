CLOSE
Music
Home > Uncategorized

Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ Khaled Stamp With “Love You Better” Music Video

The famous son makes a name of his own.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Rolling Loud Southern California

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Christian Combs, a.k.a. King Combs, has had a busy 2018.

Along with dropping his first mixtape 90’s Baby back in April, Christian has been making his face known on the runway, doing shows for folks like Dolce & Gabbana.

Now, King Combs is dropping visuals for his track released earlier this year “Love You Better.” The clip will give you all the 90s feels with a smooth hook from Chris Brown and a house party with great vibes.

DJ Khaled even makes a cameo and of course Diddy, Christian’s dad, is hype for the release.

 

Check out King Comb’s smooth bars for yourself in the full length music video below!

Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ Khaled Stamp With “Love You Better” Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Christian “King” Combs Gets The Diddy & DJ Khaled Stamp With “Love You Better” Music Video

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Baby
Lil Baby and Offset Hop Out The”Coupe” [New…
 5 hours ago
07.18.18
FOX's 'Star' - Season Two
Okay……Stevie J and Faith Evans Tie the Knot!
 6 hours ago
07.18.18
Jay Z
Here’s Why Jay-Z Is MAD
 6 hours ago
07.18.18
Stevie J and Faith Evans Are MARRIED
 7 hours ago
07.18.18
#BijouStarFiles: Michelle Williams Checks Into Mental Heath Facility…
 7 hours ago
07.18.18
Faith Evans And Stevie J Married In Las…
 7 hours ago
07.18.18
Bryan Williams,Birdman
#WordEyeHeard: Birdman Launches New Label, Signs New Artist
 8 hours ago
07.18.18
15 items
YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos]
 10 hours ago
07.18.18
What You Ordered Online Vs. What Your Received
 10 hours ago
07.18.18
Go Awf: Ciara Brings Jersey Club Goodie-ness To…
 11 hours ago
07.18.18
Raptors agree to deal to acquire Spurs’ Kawhi…
 12 hours ago
07.18.18
50 Cent Backs Off Clowning Atlanta Out Of…
 12 hours ago
07.18.18
Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For…
 12 hours ago
07.18.18
Chance The Rapper’s New Album Is NOT Coming…
 13 hours ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close