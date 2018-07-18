BijouStarFiles: Michelle Williams Checks Into Mental Heath Facility To Help Battle Depression

This is a coragous step for Mcihelle Williams and we are praying that she gets well soon!

Sources tell us Williams is getting treated in a facility just outside of Los Angeles and has been there for the past several days. Michelle has been open with her struggles in the past … revealing her battle with depression in an interview last year.

In a statement Tuesday, Michelle says, “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your well being.”

