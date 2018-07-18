CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BijouStarFiles: Michelle Williams Checks Into Mental Heath Facility To Help Battle Depression

3 reads
Leave a comment
2015 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

This is a coragous step for Mcihelle Williams and we are praying that she gets well soon!

Sources tell us Williams is getting treated in a facility just outside of Los Angeles and has been there for the past several days. Michelle has been open with her struggles in the past … revealing her battle with depression in an interview last year. 

In a statement Tuesday, Michelle says, “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your well being.”

READ MORE

#BijouStarFiles: Michelle Williams Checks Into Mental Heath Facility To Help Battle Depression was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #BijouStarFiles: Michelle Williams Checks Into Mental Heath Facility To Help Battle Depression

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Baby
Lil Baby and Offset Hop Out The”Coupe” [New…
 4 hours ago
07.18.18
FOX's 'Star' - Season Two
Okay……Stevie J and Faith Evans Tie the Knot!
 4 hours ago
07.18.18
Jay Z
Here’s Why Jay-Z Is MAD
 5 hours ago
07.18.18
Stevie J and Faith Evans Are MARRIED
 5 hours ago
07.18.18
#BijouStarFiles: Michelle Williams Checks Into Mental Heath Facility…
 6 hours ago
07.18.18
Bryan Williams,Birdman
#WordEyeHeard: Birdman Launches New Label, Signs New Artist
 7 hours ago
07.18.18
15 items
YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos]
 8 hours ago
07.18.18
What You Ordered Online Vs. What Your Received
 9 hours ago
07.18.18
Go Awf: Ciara Brings Jersey Club Goodie-ness To…
 9 hours ago
07.18.18
Raptors agree to deal to acquire Spurs’ Kawhi…
 10 hours ago
07.18.18
50 Cent Backs Off Clowning Atlanta Out Of…
 10 hours ago
07.18.18
Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For…
 10 hours ago
07.18.18
Chance The Rapper’s New Album Is NOT Coming…
 12 hours ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 24 hours ago
07.17.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close