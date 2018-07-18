CLOSE
Stevie J and Faith Evans Are MARRIED

Faith Evans and Stevie J

Well we can’t say we saw this one coming…

The two have already tied the knot. Multiple sources have confirmed Stevie and Faith got married in their hotel room Tuesday night at around 10:30pm.

According to docs, the singer and producer filed for the license in Clark County on Tuesday. The clock’s now running, they have one year to tie the knot. But it seems like they won’t need that long — Stevie tweeted Tuesday, “I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” and Faith replied, “I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan.”

Stevie J and Faith Evans Are MARRIED was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Continue reading Stevie J and Faith Evans Are MARRIED

