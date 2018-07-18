CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Birdman Launches New Label, Signs New Artist

Bryan Williams,Birdman

Source: JLN Photography – WENN / WENN

It looks like #Birdman has launched a new record label and has already signed his first new artist!! He’s calling it #CashMoneyWest, and signed Long Beach rapper, Saviii3rd. The two of them sat down for a photo opp alongside manager #Wack100 who also confirmed the news. 

Now, Birdman recently did an interview with @RapUpTv where he spoke highly of #Drake’s consistency in the game. He called him the “most consistent” rapper on the Young Money/Cash Money team. “He a workaholic, he said. “Drake kept this sh*t alive for the last four or five years, consistently. Nicki do her thing also, but he’s been the most consistent.”

Unless y’all have only been listening to #InMyFeelings, then you’d at least be familiar with Drake’s song “Is There More” where he raps, “Soon as the album drop, I’m out of the deal.” Birdman has yet to comment on the line, but he seems to just be focused on building Cash Money West. 

Check out Birdman’s post confirming the news of the signing below:

via TheShadeRoom

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I’m not sure why anyone would sign to Birdman, but good for him…

birdman launch cash money west , birdman sign saviii 3rd , saviii 3rd

