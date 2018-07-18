CLOSE
50 Cent Backs Off Clowning Atlanta Out Of Respect For 2 Chainz

Via | HotNewHipHop

50 Cent has decided to lay off Atlanta, at least for the time being.

50 Cent may seem like a cold-blooded maverick, but that’s not to say he can’t be reasoned with. After unleashing open war upon Atlanta’s male population yesterday, Fif has since decided to ease up on his assault. It all started after 50 Cent wrote “”LOL Atlanta is outta control, it’s 7 women to 1 man down there because the boys want the boys. Don’t worry ladies 🏃🏽‍♂️💨 I’m on the way.” Alongside the since-deleted caption, was a young gentleman in a state of undress. Naturally, some wondered why 50 harbored such an obsession with Atlanta’s particular fashion aesthetic, though theories of that nature are better suited for teatime.

