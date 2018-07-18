Raptors agree to deal to acquire Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard for DeMar DeRozan

Via | ESPN

The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a deal to acquire All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard in a larger trade package that includes All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan, league sources told ESPN.

There are more players on both sides included into the swap, but only DeRozan has been informed so far, sources said. A trade call with the league office to finalize the trade is set for Wednesday, sources said.

Toronto and San Antonio have been talking about the trade for two weeks, and several incarnations of packages have been discussed, league sources said.

Sources close to DeRozan told ESPN’s Chris Haynes that DeRozan met with Toronto brass in Las Vegas during summer league and was told he would not be traded.

