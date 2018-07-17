CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

Get Your Joint Lube Ready…The #BrokenShoulderChallenge Is Possessing Bodies Everywhere

Stretches beforehand are advised.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Brit Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

Old heads are about to have their work cut out for them for a new dance challenge taking off on Instagram.

And when I say old heads, I mean folks who remember the smoothness of the “Shoulder Lean” back in 2006. Now, in 2018, things have taken a jerky turn for the excessive thanks to the #BrokenShoulderChallenge.

While anyone age three to 100 could probably execute a Shoulder Lean, folks better check for tight joints, tense muscles and signs of arthritis for the the intense #BrokenShoulderChallenge. Peep the moves for yourself below…

Friday mood. 😂 Lets get it 😂😂😂😩😩😩 #LilYachty

A post shared by BLACKWOMENAREPOPPIN.com (@blackwomenarepoppin) on

 

My bones hurt.

People’s shoulder-breaking moves to Lil Yachty‘s “NBAYOUNGBOAT” are sure to reveal who’s body is poppin’ and who’s body is literally about to pop.

Swipe through for some more takes on the challenge and let us know if you’re joining in!

Get Your Joint Lube Ready…The #BrokenShoulderChallenge Is Possessing Bodies Everywhere was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Get Your Joint Lube Ready…The #BrokenShoulderChallenge Is Possessing Bodies Everywhere

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 3 hours ago
07.17.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 3 hours ago
07.17.18
LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of…
 5 hours ago
07.17.18
Tom Cruise Explains The High He Feels Performing…
 6 hours ago
07.17.18
13 items
R.I.P. Eric Garner: Powerful Photos From Protests Sparked…
 7 hours ago
07.17.18
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
#WordEyeHeard: YFN Lucci Arrested in Atlanta
 10 hours ago
07.17.18
Props: Drake Shows Love To Shiggy For Helping…
 11 hours ago
07.17.18
The New Zoom Challenge Is Going To Leave…
 12 hours ago
07.17.18
Watch: Issa Rae Gets Shady AF With Her…
 13 hours ago
07.17.18
Chance the Rapper Says He’s Releasing a New…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
French Montana Gifts A Little Girl A Chain…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
Boosie Badazz Goes Ballistic After Baby Mama Accuses…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 1 day ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 1 day ago
07.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close