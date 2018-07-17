CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

Does This Video Prove That Young Thug’s A Time Traveler?

The man who invented drip has some ancient inspirations.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Young Thug Celebrates 25th Birthday And PUMA AW16 Campaign Release In Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / ATL Pics

Even though these photos were created hundreds of years before Young Thug was born, we still feel like these Europeans are culturally appropriating Jeffrey’s drip.

Either that, or Thugger’s a time traveller, as his fan account @thugactivities suggested.

Does This Video Prove That Young Thug’s A Time Traveler? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Does This Video Prove That Young Thug’s A Time Traveler?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 3 hours ago
07.17.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 3 hours ago
07.17.18
LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of…
 5 hours ago
07.17.18
Tom Cruise Explains The High He Feels Performing…
 6 hours ago
07.17.18
13 items
R.I.P. Eric Garner: Powerful Photos From Protests Sparked…
 7 hours ago
07.17.18
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
#WordEyeHeard: YFN Lucci Arrested in Atlanta
 10 hours ago
07.17.18
Props: Drake Shows Love To Shiggy For Helping…
 11 hours ago
07.17.18
The New Zoom Challenge Is Going To Leave…
 12 hours ago
07.17.18
Watch: Issa Rae Gets Shady AF With Her…
 13 hours ago
07.17.18
Chance the Rapper Says He’s Releasing a New…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
French Montana Gifts A Little Girl A Chain…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
Boosie Badazz Goes Ballistic After Baby Mama Accuses…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 1 day ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 1 day ago
07.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close