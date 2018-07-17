CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of Luggage Stuffing In Hilarious Viral Clip

It's kind of tragic.

1 reads
Leave a comment
United commercial airliner cabin man woman overhead luggage bin suitcases

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Let’s be real.

All of us have our slow moments at times, especially in moments of urgency.

But one passenger on a plane has gone viral for missing the mark completely when it came to stashing his luggage.

The guy was trying to fit his suitcase into an overhead locker and the struggle was real.

Oddly enough, he didn’t think of one simple alternative to making his bag fit. Luckily, a flight attendant was there to assist. Check out the results below…

Look at God.

Folks were clearly mind boggled by the passenger’s obliviousness. The clip got over 200,000 shares on Twitter.

Even comedian David Allen Grier took things to another level.

Eesh.

But let’s face it, every now and then, we have to go back to the basics.

Don’t judge.

LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of Luggage Stuffing In Hilarious Viral Clip was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of Luggage Stuffing In Hilarious Viral Clip

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 3 hours ago
07.17.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 3 hours ago
07.17.18
LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of…
 5 hours ago
07.17.18
Tom Cruise Explains The High He Feels Performing…
 6 hours ago
07.17.18
13 items
R.I.P. Eric Garner: Powerful Photos From Protests Sparked…
 7 hours ago
07.17.18
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
#WordEyeHeard: YFN Lucci Arrested in Atlanta
 10 hours ago
07.17.18
Props: Drake Shows Love To Shiggy For Helping…
 11 hours ago
07.17.18
The New Zoom Challenge Is Going To Leave…
 12 hours ago
07.17.18
Watch: Issa Rae Gets Shady AF With Her…
 13 hours ago
07.17.18
Chance the Rapper Says He’s Releasing a New…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
French Montana Gifts A Little Girl A Chain…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
Boosie Badazz Goes Ballistic After Baby Mama Accuses…
 16 hours ago
07.17.18
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 1 day ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 1 day ago
07.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close