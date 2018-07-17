Fashion Alert…? Crocs Now Selling High Heels

Have Crocs, the people who brought the world its super-popular foam sandals in the early 2000s, jumped the shark?

That’s what many in the Twitterverse think after the Colorado-based company introduced a high-heels version of their plastic footwear, which has seen a recent revival after going out of fashion about 10 years after their successful launch.

As for the high-heeled style, there are, however, none of the round holes found in the conventional Crocs. Instead, it features plastic straps highlighted by the Crocs logo. The 2-inch-high footwear comes in two colors, grey/platinum (with a pink insole) and black.

The elevated adaptation kicked off a spirited debate on social media, with most commentators stomping on the new shoes.

“There are so many sad things going on in the world right now. We didn’t need to add high heel crocs to the list,” said a Twitter user, StilettoNinja

More at USAToday

