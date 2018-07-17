CLOSE
Watch: Issa Rae Gets Shady AF With Her BFFs In New Cover Girl Commercial

HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Issa Rae is out here killing the game, and looking good while doing so.

 

The Emmy Award nominated actress was featured in her third commercial as a Cover Girl — and this time she brought her besties along for the ride.

They’re definitely giving us the Waiting To Exhale car scene.

We see you, Iss.

