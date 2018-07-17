WordEyeHeard: YFN Lucci Arrested in Atlanta

According to The Shade Room, YFN Lucci was arrested and released in Atlanta last night (July 16).
At the moment we can confirm that he was taken to the Atlanta Detention Center and bonded out earlier today. One of our Roommates hit us up with the actual video of the arrest.
Lucci hasn’t said too much about the arrest, but did take to social media to say, “The police was hating on me.”
via TheShadeRoom
Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
1. C- MurderSource:Getty Images 1 of 23
2. TupacSource:Getty Images 2 of 23
3. Lil’ WayneSource:Getty Images 3 of 23
4. CassidySource:Getty Images 4 of 23
5. Slick RickSource:Getty Images 5 of 23
6. ShyneSource:Getty Images 6 of 23
7. Remy MaSource:Getty Images 7 of 23
8. Gucci ManeSource:Getty Images 8 of 23
9. T.I.Source:Getty Images 9 of 23
10. BGSource:Getty Images 10 of 23
11. G-DepSource:Getty Images 11 of 23
12. Fat JoeSource:Getty Images 12 of 23
13. Beanie SigelSource:Getty Images 13 of 23
14. Lil’ KimSource:Getty Images 14 of 23
15. Chief KeefSource:Getty Images 15 of 23
16. Ja RuleSource:Getty Images 16 of 23
17. Lil BoosieSource:Getty Images 17 of 23
18. Ol’ Dirty BastardSource:Getty Images 18 of 23
19. MystikalSource:Getty Images 19 of 23
20. Snoop DoggSource:Getty Images 20 of 23
21. Foxy BrownSource:Getty Images 21 of 23
22. Notorious B.I.G.Source:Getty Images 22 of 23
23. Black RobSource:Getty Images 23 of 23
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: