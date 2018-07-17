CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: YFN Lucci Arrested in Atlanta

Birthday Bash ATL Portraits

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

According to The Shade Room, YFN Lucci was arrested and released in Atlanta last night (July 16).

At the moment we can confirm that he was taken to the Atlanta Detention Center and bonded out earlier today. One of our Roommates hit us up with the actual video of the arrest.

Lucci hasn’t said too much about the arrest, but did take to social media to say, “The police was hating on me.”

