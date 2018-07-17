CLOSE
French Montana Gifts A Little Girl A Chain Right Off His Neck

Via | HotNewHipHop

French Montana out here giving back to the kids.

It looks like French Montana is out here living his best life these days. The “Unforgettable” rapper was recently overseas in Russia for the World Cup, where he took in the final championship game Sunday from a nice suite. And when he wasn’t spotted hanging out with supermodel Naomi Campbell & songstress Era Istrefi, French was out in the streets of Russia giving back to the youth.

On Monday, French shared a heartwarming clip of him taking off his gold chain right off his neck and giving it to a little girl in the street.

