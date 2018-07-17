CLOSE
Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG Post On Baby Kulture

Cardi B And Yo Gotti Host Compound

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Cardi B says she feels so special for receiving love from Will Smith for baby Kulture’s birth.

In case you missed it, Will Smith sent Cardi B a special congratulatory post on Instagram Monday morning for having baby Kulture. The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air shared a clip of him and random fans from Russia congratulating Cardi B on having her first born, while sharing the caption: “Congrats @iamcardib & @offsetyrn! Wishing You Peace, Joy & Divine Understanding as you journey together in Creation of Family.”

While the clip made its way around the internet throughout the day, fans have been waiting for Cardi’s reaction to it, which we finally got Monday night. Taking to her Instagram, Cardi flipped out over Will Smith’s post, saying she feels so special.

