T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security Guard Incident

HENRY COUNTY, GA – T.I. has been charged with three misdemeanors stemming from an altercation with a security guard back in May.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Henry County prosecutors charged the Grand Hustle boss with simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct on Friday (July 13). However, he likely won’t face jail time.
The security guard, Euwan James, was eventually terminated from his position for the way he handled the situation. Tip’s attorney, Steve Sadow, reportedly called the charges “baseless, ill-founded and unjustified.”
