CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song With Kanye West About World Peace

Nap time.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Samsung Galaxy Presents JAY Z and Kanye West At SXSW

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

So retired NBA player Dennis Rodman wants to hop on a track with Kanye West.

The subject matter?

World peace.

 

The proposition came after Kanye praised Rodman last week as someone who inspires him. He described Rodman as someone who’s “always breaking barriers with independent thought.”

 

Now, Rodman has responded to Kanye with a video, saying, “Hey man, I thought about something. Let’s me and you do a track together, man — about world peace, about leaders of love, baby. Leaders of love. You’re one. I’m one. Let’s get together, baby, and do this right.”

In case you didn’t know, Kanye west has proclaimed in the past that he’s all about love and independent thought, no matter how much of his conscious politics fall to the waste side.

So yea, it seems like him and Dennis would be a match made in heaven.

Are you here for the Kanye and Rodman “world peace” banger? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song With Kanye West About World Peace was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading (Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song With Kanye West About World Peace

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kulture Konspiracies: 11 Questions The Culture STILL Needs…
 2 hours ago
07.16.18
(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song…
 4 hours ago
07.16.18
17 photos
Luka Sabbat, Issa Rae & 15 Other Actors…
 5 hours ago
07.16.18
Brazil - Rio de Janeiro - Economy
#WordEyeHeard: There’s Only One Blockbuster Video Left in…
 8 hours ago
07.16.18
NFL: DEC 04 Steelers at Bengals
#WordEyeHeard: Pacman Jones Thinks NFL Players Should Stand…
 9 hours ago
07.16.18
Grab Your Tissues: Homeless Man Remixes ‘Happy Birthday’…
 9 hours ago
07.16.18
Monday Moves: This Sick Dance Battle Brings New…
 9 hours ago
07.16.18
Azealia Banks Blasts Wild ‘N Out Crew For…
 10 hours ago
07.16.18
Savage Fenty: 6 Times Rihanna Wasn’t Here For…
 11 hours ago
07.16.18
Papa John’s Owner Gets Caught Using the N…
 13 hours ago
07.16.18
WIN NOW: VIP with JAY Z & BEYONCE…
 13 hours ago
07.16.18
Nick Cannon Responds To Azealia Banks’ Accusation Of…
 14 hours ago
07.16.18
Snoop Dogg’s Alleged Cheating Comes With Celina Powell…
 14 hours ago
07.16.18
Too Much Sauce: You Won’t Believe What They…
 24 hours ago
07.15.18
Twitter User Finds Out He’s Related To Chadwick…
 1 day ago
07.15.18
Real Tears: Will Smith Reflects On Iconic Fatherhood…
 1 day ago
07.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close