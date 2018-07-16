CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: There’s Only One Blockbuster Video Left in the US

0 reads
Leave a comment
Brazil - Rio de Janeiro - Economy

Source: Viviane Moos / Getty

Blockbuster Video is one of the last few remnants from the 90s. The video rental franchise’s numbers were already dwindling, but after the announcement of the closures of the last two remaining stores in Alaska, is now down to one store in the United States. 

General Manager of Blockbuster Alaska, Kevin Daymude revealed via a Facebook post that rental operations will cease in Fairbanks and DeBarr Road stores before they reopen to sell off any remaining inventory until the end of August.

The fall of Blockbuster began around 2013 when Joseph Clayton, CEO of the video rental franchise’s parent company Dish Network Corp, announced the shift towards digital distribution from physical means. With the announcement followed the closure of 300 stores, but the company vowed to continue to serve customers via online through an On Demand app.

The last remaining Blockbuster stores in Alaska gained national attention about two months ago when Last Week Tonight’s host John Oliver spoke on the stores struggling to survive. He pointed out that due to states’ costly internet service, people were dependent on the franchise for videos instead of streaming them online. He made a last-ditch effort to save the DeBarr Road Blockbuster by donating the jockstrap used by Russell Crowe in the film Cinderella Man. The move was a short fix and wasn’t enough to keep the store afloat, unfortunately.

With the closing of those two Alaska stores, a Blockbuster store located in Bend, Oregon is the last one standing. The General Manager of that location, Sandi Harding, spoke on his franchise being the last one stating: “If you’d asked me 14 years ago, there’s no way I’d thought we’d be the last one. It just seems a little crazy.” Hell, we’re shocked your store exists period.

Blockbuster is on the verge of becoming a thing of the past in the US, but it still has numerous stores and kiosks in Australia.

via HipHopWired

Defining The Styles Of 1990s R&B Girl Groups (PHOTOS)

11 photos Launch gallery

Defining The Styles Of 1990s R&B Girl Groups (PHOTOS)

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: There’s Only One Blockbuster Video Left in the US

Defining The Styles Of 1990s R&B Girl Groups (PHOTOS)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

blockbuster video , blockbuster video locations , blockbuster video still open , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Brazil - Rio de Janeiro - Economy
#WordEyeHeard: There’s Only One Blockbuster Video Left in…
 22 mins ago
07.16.18
NFL: DEC 04 Steelers at Bengals
#WordEyeHeard: Pacman Jones Thinks NFL Players Should Stand…
 1 hour ago
07.16.18
Grab Your Tissues: Homeless Man Remixes ‘Happy Birthday’…
 2 hours ago
07.16.18
Monday Moves: This Sick Dance Battle Brings New…
 2 hours ago
07.16.18
Azealia Banks Blasts Wild ‘N Out Crew For…
 3 hours ago
07.16.18
Savage Fenty: 6 Times Rihanna Wasn’t Here For…
 4 hours ago
07.16.18
Papa John’s Owner Gets Caught Using the N…
 6 hours ago
07.16.18
WIN NOW: VIP with JAY Z & BEYONCE…
 6 hours ago
07.16.18
Nick Cannon Responds To Azealia Banks’ Accusation Of…
 6 hours ago
07.16.18
Snoop Dogg’s Alleged Cheating Comes With Celina Powell…
 7 hours ago
07.16.18
Too Much Sauce: You Won’t Believe What They…
 16 hours ago
07.15.18
Twitter User Finds Out He’s Related To Chadwick…
 21 hours ago
07.15.18
Real Tears: Will Smith Reflects On Iconic Fatherhood…
 22 hours ago
07.15.18
GG Music: Your New Favorite Stoner Kush Kelz…
 24 hours ago
07.15.18
Supa Dupa GG: Missy Elliott Released Her Classic…
 1 day ago
07.15.18
“If Vegetarians Were A Gang…” Watch This Hilarious…
 2 days ago
07.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close