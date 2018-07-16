Azealia Banks Blasts Wild ‘N Out Crew For Making Fun Of Her Dark Skin — But Nick Cannon Ain’t Having It

Azealia Banks was the special guest on Wild N’ Out over the weekend, and judging by the end results, now we know why this was her first time on the show — and why it’ll probably be her last.

Lol Wild N Out has been on for over a decade going on Season 12 and there has NEVER been a problem until … wait for it, Azealia Banks gets invited, she talks so much shit then cries on set when they come for her. I can’t wait to see this episode. She is ALWAYS a problem. https://t.co/gigsGMnoUv — Austin Bogar (@AustinBogar1) July 15, 2018

Banks took to social media to blast Nick and the rest of the cast for going too hard on her complexion and calling her ugly.

The entire WO cast denied AB’s claims that she was being joked on because of her dark skin by people who weren’t even Black.

Folks in the audience saw the whole thing:

I was there yesterday😂. She was crying real tears. DCYOUNGFLY said she had braces but her mouth is still fucked up. He also said Nick Cannon couldn’t get Cardi on the show so he had to settle for Azealia Banks uglass. They had to stop recording for a hour so she could calm down — Quis🐉🖕🏿 (@YungGodMarquis) July 15, 2018

The show’s host, Nick Cannon, wasted no time responding to AB’s accusations, in a very respectable manner. He even said a prayer for the star.

But as we all know, once Azealia Banks gets started, she won’t be letting up anytime soon. She continued to go hard on Nick by bringing up his Lupus disease.

Then the story continued on Banks’ IG story. She went in about how Black men don’t protect Black women and let women of other races talk to them any kind of way.

She even decided to cancel the release of her second album Fantasea 2 to “hop on d***”.

But she did have a good time with Yachty on the set of Wild’N Out.

Check out AB’s IG story for the full gag. But do you think she has a point? Or is Azealia just being Azealia?

how azealia banks be on here calling people sand niggers and tar babies then cry cause she getting roasted on wild n out 💀sis — spicysuraya🌶 (@SPITFIRESPICE) July 15, 2018

This Azealia Banks Wild n Out situation is about to reveal a lot of ya’ll’s true colors… let’s observe how ya’ll will overlook a black woman’s pain because she dragged your fave a week ago pic.twitter.com/rIe7UJvGto — Toni Child’s Son (@Jchanelamour) July 15, 2018

Catch the Wild N’ Out every Thursday on MTV2.

