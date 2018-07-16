Azealia Banks Blasts Wild ‘N Out Crew For Making Fun Of Her Dark Skin — But Nick Cannon Ain’t Having It

Azealia Banks was the special guest on Wild N’ Out over the weekend, and judging by the end results, now we know why this was her first time on the show — and why it’ll probably be her last.
Banks took to social media to blast Nick and the rest of the cast for going too hard on her complexion and calling her ugly.
I did Wildin’ out today. There were tons of pre-planned colorist jokes and of course …. cry baby cried. Some little scrawny black Atlanta twink was prepared for me. They planned this – hit me on short notice, told me I didn’t have to participate in the coon ass freestyle battles ,(not my style) and I was to sing my song and go home. I show up and some guy who’s darker than me starts calling me ugly and being colorist, then all of a sudden a choir of the most disgustingly basic, local, cattle call “urban” pseudo comedic “FAT BECause You sit in a chair all day” greasy soul food induced south of the mason Dixon ,self hatred. Ass It#backwards, post-Jim crow , post traumatic slave disorder true self esteem less, Ward of the state CLOWNS with their low scale and highly UNimpressive resumes, start going off about how the beautiful Azealia Banks looks! I’ve never felt so much hate and rage for anyone else than I did in that moment. Yemaya was really on stage . Yemaya …..
The entire WO cast denied AB’s claims that she was being joked on because of her dark skin by people who weren’t even Black.
Nothing more, nothing less! Literally there were two jokes made about her and they weren’t even bad. It was a cardi b reference and she was called ugly! That’s it! She tried to joke back it didn’t work and the producers stopped the game cuz they knew she was headed for the deep fry! She left after the first game, came back & didn’t say a single word till her performance! AFTER THE SHOW! she performed a song but the moment was ruined so WE AS THE CAST STARTED PRETENDING TO BE MODELS AS SHE WAS PERFORMING AND SAVED HER FROM FURTHER EMBARRASSMENT! The end! She wasn’t ambushed or tricked, she was just bitter and a weak special guest!
Folks in the audience saw the whole thing:
The show’s host, Nick Cannon, wasted no time responding to AB’s accusations, in a very respectable manner. He even said a prayer for the star.
But as we all know, once Azealia Banks gets started, she won’t be letting up anytime soon. She continued to go hard on Nick by bringing up his Lupus disease.
Then the story continued on Banks’ IG story. She went in about how Black men don’t protect Black women and let women of other races talk to them any kind of way.
She even decided to cancel the release of her second album Fantasea 2 to “hop on d***”.
But she did have a good time with Yachty on the set of Wild’N Out.
Check out AB’s IG story for the full gag. But do you think she has a point? Or is Azealia just being Azealia?
Catch the Wild N’ Out every Thursday on MTV2.
Azealia Banks Blasts Wild ‘N Out Crew For Making Fun Of Her Dark Skin — But Nick Cannon Ain’t Having It was originally published on globalgrind.com