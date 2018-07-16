CLOSE
Grab Your Tissues: Homeless Man Remixes ‘Happy Birthday’ Song For Woman Who Bought Him Food

50-year old Houston native Maurice Hill was just minding his own business, when Cristala Poole came across him at a local McDonald’s while trying to do 35 random acts of kindness for her 35th birthday.

According to Hill, Poole “pulled up, she said are you hungry? I said ‘yes ma’am.” To show his gratitude, Maurice serenaded the Birthday girl with his own version of the classic song — and now folks on the Internet are calling him the “Velvet Voice”.

 

 

The video of Hill singing reached more than 17,000 views in less than 24 hours. He told reporters, “I love singing and I love writing music. That’s what I really love to do.”

 

Apparently, Maurice has been struggling for most of his life after serving time in prison. But things may change after this video blows up! Fingers crossed.

