CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Pacman Jones Thinks NFL Players Should Stand for National Anthem [VIDEO]

3 reads
Leave a comment
NFL: DEC 04 Steelers at Bengals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Adam “Pacman” Jones might have earned some hood cred after delivering an exquisite and well-deserved fade inside ATL airport, but he’s undoing all that goodwill with a newly surfaced clip. The free agent cornerback told TMZ Sports that he’s no fan of the NFL National Anthem protests and wants them to find another way to get their point across.

From TMZ Sports:

Here’s the deal … we shot this clip on Tuesday at LAX just a few hours before Pacman was attacked at the airport in Atlanta. The fight story kinda knocked this clip off our radar for a while (obviously), but it’s still pretty good.

“I’m all for standing for the anthem,” Pacman told us … “I have a couple of family members that have been over to Iraq.”

Pacman also explained that, to him … social issues “don’t have nothing to do with the national anthem” and players who want to make a change should “figure out another way.”

Like how he “figured out another way” other than fighting, to solve an issue? Oh wait…..

Anyway. Video here.

#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

28 photos Launch gallery

#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Pacman Jones Thinks NFL Players Should Stand for National Anthem [VIDEO]

#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

[caption id="attachment_2960411" align="alignleft" width="879"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Wednesday (May 23) to much dismay, the NFL issued a new policy regarding athletes kneeling during the National Anthem. Teams with players who don’t stand during the anthem will be fined. Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote, “We want people to be respectful of the national anthem. We want people to stand — that’s all personnel — and make sure they treat this moment in a respectful fashion. That’s something we think we owe. [But] we were also very sensitive to give players choices.” Sigh. Clearly, folks took to Twitter to blast the NFL for violating these players’ right to protest.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

adam pacman jones , adam pacman jones fight airport , adam pacman jones nfl national anthem , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Brazil - Rio de Janeiro - Economy
#WordEyeHeard: There’s Only One Blockbuster Video Left in…
 27 mins ago
07.16.18
NFL: DEC 04 Steelers at Bengals
#WordEyeHeard: Pacman Jones Thinks NFL Players Should Stand…
 1 hour ago
07.16.18
Grab Your Tissues: Homeless Man Remixes ‘Happy Birthday’…
 2 hours ago
07.16.18
Monday Moves: This Sick Dance Battle Brings New…
 2 hours ago
07.16.18
Azealia Banks Blasts Wild ‘N Out Crew For…
 3 hours ago
07.16.18
Savage Fenty: 6 Times Rihanna Wasn’t Here For…
 4 hours ago
07.16.18
Papa John’s Owner Gets Caught Using the N…
 6 hours ago
07.16.18
WIN NOW: VIP with JAY Z & BEYONCE…
 6 hours ago
07.16.18
Nick Cannon Responds To Azealia Banks’ Accusation Of…
 7 hours ago
07.16.18
Snoop Dogg’s Alleged Cheating Comes With Celina Powell…
 7 hours ago
07.16.18
Too Much Sauce: You Won’t Believe What They…
 17 hours ago
07.15.18
Twitter User Finds Out He’s Related To Chadwick…
 21 hours ago
07.15.18
Real Tears: Will Smith Reflects On Iconic Fatherhood…
 22 hours ago
07.15.18
GG Music: Your New Favorite Stoner Kush Kelz…
 24 hours ago
07.15.18
Supa Dupa GG: Missy Elliott Released Her Classic…
 1 day ago
07.15.18
“If Vegetarians Were A Gang…” Watch This Hilarious…
 2 days ago
07.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close