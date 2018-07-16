CLOSE
Entertainment News
Snoop Dogg’s Alleged Cheating Comes With Celina Powell Receipts

Wild Card Round - Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Rams

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Celina Powell, the woman who recently admitted to lying about carrying Offset’s baby, is at it again. This time, she’s bringing Snoop Dogg with her.

Over the weekend, the Instagram personality — also known as “The Black Widow” —  claimed she hooked up with the West Coast gangsta rap legend while listening to his gospel album, Bible Of Love. 

“We fucked to his gospel album,” she tweeted.

Snoop Dogg’s Alleged Cheating Comes With Celina Powell Receipts was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

