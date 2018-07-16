If you were lucky enough to sip some cough syrup in the 1800’s, your dose could have included hits of alcohol (less than 1%), choloroform and an indica strain of marijuan to put you in the couch.

See the pic below for proof.

One Night Cough Syrup' with some remarkable ingredients, manufactured in Baltimore, 1888. pic.twitter.com/xKtYF1LCUV — Life in Moments (@historyinmoment) July 13, 2018

Too Much Sauce: You Won’t Believe What They Used To Put In Cough Syrup was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: