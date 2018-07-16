CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Too Much Sauce: You Won’t Believe What They Used To Put In Cough Syrup

Even Future Hendrix would have trouble staying up off this potion.

4 reads
Leave a comment
Future Dirty Sprite 2 Album Release Party

Source: Joe Chea

If you were lucky enough to sip some cough syrup in the 1800’s, your dose could have included hits of alcohol (less than 1%), choloroform and an indica strain of marijuan to put you in the couch.

See the pic below for proof.

Too Much Sauce: You Won’t Believe What They Used To Put In Cough Syrup was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Too Much Sauce: You Won’t Believe What They Used To Put In Cough Syrup

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Too Much Sauce: You Won’t Believe What They…
 8 hours ago
07.15.18
Twitter User Finds Out He’s Related To Chadwick…
 13 hours ago
07.15.18
Real Tears: Will Smith Reflects On Iconic Fatherhood…
 14 hours ago
07.15.18
GG Music: Your New Favorite Stoner Kush Kelz…
 15 hours ago
07.15.18
Supa Dupa GG: Missy Elliott Released Her Classic…
 16 hours ago
07.15.18
“If Vegetarians Were A Gang…” Watch This Hilarious…
 1 day ago
07.14.18
GG Music: Rico Nasty Showed The World What…
 2 days ago
07.14.18
Too Far? JBA Coach Pushes Player And Yells…
 2 days ago
07.14.18
Dennis Rodman Wants to Collaborate With Kanye West:…
 2 days ago
07.14.18
Put The City In Rice: New York’s Rat…
 2 days ago
07.14.18
KiKi, Are You Off Beat?: Here Are Some…
 2 days ago
07.14.18
Fry-Day Shmood: Which French Fries Do You Need…
 3 days ago
07.13.18
Killed It! KeKe Wyatt Has The Perfect Response…
 3 days ago
07.13.18
RZA and Old Dirty Perform Live at BB King
#WordEyeHeard: Old Dirty Bastard’s Estate Threatens Legal Action…
 3 days ago
07.13.18
Tell De’ Trut Forbes: 5 Young People Who…
 3 days ago
07.13.18
GQ & Steve Nash Host NBA All-Star Weekend Party
#WordEyeHeard: Kevin Garnett’s Wife Files for Divorce
 3 days ago
07.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close