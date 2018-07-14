CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

KiKi, Are You Off Beat?: Here Are Some Of the Worst “In My Feelings” Videos We’ve Seen

0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake

Source: Splash / Splash News

The #InMyFeelingsChallenge has been going on for some time and let’s face it, not everyone needs to participate. Instead of showing you some of the dopest ones, let’s take a look at some of the folks who should have just sat this challenge out.

Let’s start with the cast of Queer Eye. We love yall, but no.

 

There’s more! Hit the flip for some of the most cringy #InMyFeelings challenges we could find.

KiKi, Are You Off Beat?: Here Are Some Of the Worst “In My Feelings” Videos We’ve Seen was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading KiKi, Are You Off Beat?: Here Are Some Of the Worst “In My Feelings” Videos We’ve Seen

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
“If Vegetarians Were A Gang…” Watch This Hilarious…
 1 hour ago
07.14.18
GG Music: Rico Nasty Showed The World What…
 4 hours ago
07.14.18
Too Far? JBA Coach Pushes Player And Yells…
 5 hours ago
07.14.18
Dennis Rodman Wants to Collaborate With Kanye West:…
 5 hours ago
07.14.18
Put The City In Rice: New York’s Rat…
 5 hours ago
07.14.18
KiKi, Are You Off Beat?: Here Are Some…
 6 hours ago
07.14.18
Fry-Day Shmood: Which French Fries Do You Need…
 1 day ago
07.13.18
Killed It! KeKe Wyatt Has The Perfect Response…
 1 day ago
07.13.18
RZA and Old Dirty Perform Live at BB King
#WordEyeHeard: Old Dirty Bastard’s Estate Threatens Legal Action…
 1 day ago
07.13.18
Tell De’ Trut Forbes: 5 Young People Who…
 1 day ago
07.13.18
GQ & Steve Nash Host NBA All-Star Weekend Party
#WordEyeHeard: Kevin Garnett’s Wife Files for Divorce
 1 day ago
07.13.18
Pikachu & Eevee Get Makeovers In ‘Pokemon: Let’s…
 1 day ago
07.13.18
Wow: You’d Be Surprised How Many People Can’t…
 1 day ago
07.13.18
10 items
The 2018 Emmys: Nine Nomination Snubs That Have…
 1 day ago
07.13.18
Issa Rae, Katt Williams And 28 Other Black…
 1 day ago
07.13.18
Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks…
 2 days ago
07.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close