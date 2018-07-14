If you’re a native New Yorker, then you’re probably use to the rat epidemic. After all, NYC is the rat capital of the world.

With rodents riding the train and taking people’s pizza — they might as well start paying taxes.

If you think that’s wild, just imagine how NY resident, Bari Finkel, felt when she saw a baby rat crawling out of her bathroom sink.

Hi a rat baby just came out of our sink?? New York you're a literal nightmare? pic.twitter.com/cYJKLx965M — Bari Finkel (@finkelbaripie) July 14, 2018

It crawled back down the drain? pic.twitter.com/JJl24klwjN — Bari Finkel (@finkelbaripie) July 14, 2018

Getting a cat for the apartment would work anywhere else in the world, but not in NY with those thorough bred rodents.

Girl you gotta go! He’s calling his boys!! pic.twitter.com/ewuZfg3VAj — Amber Nicole (@Lady_Luxury_93) July 14, 2018

If this happened to you, you moving out or nah?

Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

via GIPHY

Put The City In Rice: New York’s Rat Problem Has Gone To A Whole New NASTY Level was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: