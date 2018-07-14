CLOSE
Dennis Rodman Wants to Collaborate With Kanye West: ‘Let’s Make History Baby!’

Kanye West has already declared that notorious NBA legend and former Chicago Bulls power forward Dennis Rodman is one of his “biggest inspirations.” The fond feelings are mutual, as Rodman not only sent a number of compliments West’s way, but an invitation to collaborate as well.

In a quick video posted to Twitter on Saturday afternoon (July 14), Rodman gushed about West before offering a proposition: he wants to work with West on a track about world peace as two “leaders of love.”

Dennis Rodman Wants to Collaborate With Kanye West: 'Let's Make History Baby!' was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

