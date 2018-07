Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Slim Thug will be performing at the 97.9 The Beat Monster Energy DUB Car Show 2018! Get your tickets here! Hit songs by Slim Thug include:

3 Kings feat. T.I. & Bun B

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Like A Boss

King

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The Latest: