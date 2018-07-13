CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Pikachu & Eevee Get Makeovers In ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go,’ Gamers Hilariously React

Are you into it, or nah?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Your favorite Pokémon characters may look a little different in the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go games for Nintendo Switch. In the trailer (above), you’ll see that Pikachu and Eevee have new haircut options—and of course, the internet isn’t ready to love them just yet. Hit the flip for some of the funniest reactions.

Pikachu & Eevee Get Makeovers In ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go,’ Gamers Hilariously React was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Pikachu & Eevee Get Makeovers In ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go,’ Gamers Hilariously React

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fry-Day Shmood: Which French Fries Do You Need…
 3 hours ago
07.13.18
Killed It! KeKe Wyatt Has The Perfect Response…
 5 hours ago
07.13.18
RZA and Old Dirty Perform Live at BB King
#WordEyeHeard: Old Dirty Bastard’s Estate Threatens Legal Action…
 6 hours ago
07.13.18
Tell De’ Trut Forbes: 5 Young People Who…
 7 hours ago
07.13.18
GQ & Steve Nash Host NBA All-Star Weekend Party
#WordEyeHeard: Kevin Garnett’s Wife Files for Divorce
 7 hours ago
07.13.18
Pikachu & Eevee Get Makeovers In ‘Pokemon: Let’s…
 7 hours ago
07.13.18
Wow: You’d Be Surprised How Many People Can’t…
 7 hours ago
07.13.18
10 items
The 2018 Emmys: Nine Nomination Snubs That Have…
 9 hours ago
07.13.18
Issa Rae, Katt Williams And 28 Other Black…
 9 hours ago
07.13.18
Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Gives Cardi B a Very…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
Charles Oakley Arrested In Vegas Casino Says He…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
Shut It Down: Will Smith Has The BEST…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
Petition Demands Charlamagne Tha God Be Fired After…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
Dictonary.Com Wants All The Smoke With ‘Self Made’…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B’s Daughter is Already Dripping!
 1 day ago
07.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close