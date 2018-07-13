WordEyeHeard: Where to go for Nation French Fry Day

Many restaurants — McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, among others — are offering free or cheap fries to help you celebrate the day in the traditional manner, which involves a pile of napkins, a salt shaker hat, a roll of Tums, and a massive pile of fries. Oh, and probably some ketchup. Here’s a list of some places offering specials today:
Free Food for National French Fry Day
McDonald’s
The deal: With a minimum $1 purchase, you’ll get a free medium order of french fries.
When: July 13
Wendy’s
The deal: The Wendy’s mobile app has a new offer that will get you a free order of Baconator fries with any purchase.
When: July 13
Dunkin’ Donuts
The deal: 25 Dunkin’ locations are giving out a free order of Donut Fries to the first 100 people through the door at 25 of its restaurants. Here’s the list of participating locations.
When: July 13
Ore Ida
The deal: You can pick up a free pack of classic Ore Ida crinkle fries. Head over herefor details and to claim your bag.
When: July 13
Wayback Burgers
The deal: Get bottomless fries with the purchase of a burger or sandwich. It’s the perfect deal for anyone attempting to see how many fries they’re capable of eating in a single sitting.
When: July 13
Burger Fi
The deal: Pick yourself up a free order of hand-cut fries with the purchase of absolutely anything. Just be sure you mention the deal at the counter when you’re placing your order.
When: July 13
Wingstop
The deal: Get a free order of fries when you sign up for “The Club.”
When: Ongoing
Mooyah
The deal: You’ll get handed a free order of fries if you download the Mooyah Rewards App.
When: Ongoing
Farmer Boys
The deal: The fast-casual hub in California and Nevada is doling out a free side of fries with every order of a farm-fresh burger. It’s available at every Farmer Boys location.
When: July 13
Sajj Mediterranean
The deal: All seven California locations are giving out a free side of fries with a purchase of any bowl, wrap, pita, or salad entrée.
When: July 13
Steak ‘N Shake
The deal: Kids eat free all weekend at Steak ‘N Shake. For every $9 you drop, one kid gets a free meal and each meal is served with fries or applesauce.
When: Ongoing
Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar
The deal: You get a free order of fries with any purchase at this chain’s 15 locations on the East Coast.
When: July 13
Checkers
The deal: Sign up for Checkers emails and you’ll get a coupon for a free order of fries when you buy something.
When: Ongoing
