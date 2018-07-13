WordEyeHeard: Old Dirty Bastard’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Lil Wayne

A month following the settlement of his long-standing courtroom battle with Birdman and Cash Money Records, Lil Wayne could potentially face more legal issues.

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s Young Money Entertainment received a cease-and-desist letter from Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s estate in response to the label’s pending applications to trademark the phrase, “New Dirty Bastard,” for use in music production and other entertainment-related services.

According to the document obtained by The Blast, ODB’s estate claims the requested trademark, filed on May 31, is in violation of the trademark law — adding the estate owns the “full right, title, and interest in and to the name and likeness” of anything ODB.

The letter also suggests Young Money’s pending trademark will cause confusion with consumers and warns the “estate will be forced to take appropriate legal action” if Young Money doesn’t withdraw all applications and any plans to use “New Dirty Bastard” immediately. Lil Wayne and Young Money Entertainment have yet to respond publicly to estate’s request.

