CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Old Dirty Bastard’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Lil Wayne

0 reads
Leave a comment
RZA and Old Dirty Perform Live at BB King

Source: Djamilla Rosa Cochran / Getty

A month following the settlement of his long-standing courtroom battle with Birdman and Cash Money Records, Lil Wayne could potentially face more legal issues.

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s Young Money Entertainment received a cease-and-desist letter from Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s estate in response to the label’s pending applications to trademark the phrase, “New Dirty Bastard,” for use in music production and other entertainment-related services.

According to the document obtained by The Blast, ODB’s estate claims the requested trademark, filed on May 31, is in violation of the trademark law — adding the estate owns the “full right, title, and interest in and to the name and likeness” of anything ODB.

The letter also suggests Young Money’s pending trademark will cause confusion with consumers and warns the “estate will be forced to take appropriate legal action” if Young Money doesn’t withdraw all applications and any plans to use “New Dirty Bastard” immediately. Lil Wayne and Young Money Entertainment have yet to respond publicly to estate’s request.

via BallerAlert

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Why would anyone want to call themselves a bastard anyway…..

#RIPBourdain: Black Twitter Sends Condolences To The Famous Chef Who Committed Suicide

39 photos Launch gallery

#RIPBourdain: Black Twitter Sends Condolences To The Famous Chef Who Committed Suicide

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Old Dirty Bastard’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Lil Wayne

#RIPBourdain: Black Twitter Sends Condolences To The Famous Chef Who Committed Suicide

[caption id="attachment_3002064" align="alignleft" width="880"] Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty[/caption] On Friday (June 8), famous chef and journalist Anthony Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room by friend and celebrity chef Eric Ripert. It’s being reported that Bourdain committed suicide by hanging himself. The 61-year-old was reportedly on location in Strasbourg, France filming his CNN series Parts Unknown. As soon as news hit about the chef’s tragic death, Black Twitter swiftly sent out a flurry of condolences that celebrated Bourdain’s amazing life, highlighted the legacy he left behind and stressed how depression doesn’t discriminate.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lil wayne album 2018 , lil wayne new dirty bastard , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , Old Dirty Bastard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RZA and Old Dirty Perform Live at BB King
#WordEyeHeard: Old Dirty Bastard’s Estate Threatens Legal Action…
 49 mins ago
07.13.18
GQ & Steve Nash Host NBA All-Star Weekend Party
#WordEyeHeard: Kevin Garnett’s Wife Files for Divorce
 2 hours ago
07.13.18
Issa Rae, Katt Williams And 28 Other Black…
 4 hours ago
07.13.18
Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks…
 21 hours ago
07.12.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Gives Cardi B a Very…
 23 hours ago
07.12.18
Charles Oakley Arrested In Vegas Casino Says He…
 24 hours ago
07.12.18
Shut It Down: Will Smith Has The BEST…
 24 hours ago
07.12.18
Petition Demands Charlamagne Tha God Be Fired After…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
Dictonary.Com Wants All The Smoke With ‘Self Made’…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B’s Daughter is Already Dripping!
 1 day ago
07.12.18
#BijouStarFiles: Whitney Houston’s Mom Releases Statement After Movie…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
#WordEyeHeard: DJ Khaled is About to Drop the…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Lil Uzi Vert and Juice Wrld get “Wasted”
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Watch The Trailer For Cedric The Entertainer’s New…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
And The Winner For The Best “Boo’d Up”…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Petty Type Beat: What Kind Of People Do…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close