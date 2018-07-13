WordEyeHeard: Kevin Garnett’s Wife Files for Divorce

Kevin Garnett is going to be riding solo. The former NBA star’s wife has filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage.

Reports TMZ:

According to new legal docs … Brandi Padilla filed the divorce papers Thursday in L.A. Padilla reportedly lists irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The couple dated for a long time before tying the knot back in July 2004. They have 2 daughters together, ages 10 and 5. Brandi’s reportedly asking for physical custody with Kevin getting visitation … and she’s seeking spousal support.

Garnett retired from the NBA in September 2016 after 21 seasons, an MVP Award … and a championship with the Celtics in 2008.

KG entered the NBA straight of out high school and had a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

via HipHopWired

