Church’s Chicken’s CMO Hector Munoz Stops By 97.9 The Beat With Good News [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Church’s Chicken‘s CMO Hector Munoz stopped by 97.9 The Beat today to talk with Jazze Radio-Chica about what’s going on with the iconic chicken brand.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On 97.9 The Beat: