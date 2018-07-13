CLOSE
Issa Rae, Katt Williams And 28 Other Black Folks We’re Rooting For At This Year’s Emmy Awards

The nominations for the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are in, and let’s just say the Black Effect is in full effect this year.

 

Our girl Issa Rae snagged a nod for lead actress in a comedy series:

While our boy Katt Williams received one for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

But there’s plenty more melanin where that came from.

 

Check out the full list of Black Excellence nominees for the 2018 Emmy Awards (hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Ché on September 17) when you hit the flip.

via GIPHY

Issa Rae, Katt Williams And 28 Other Black Folks We’re Rooting For At This Year’s Emmy Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com

