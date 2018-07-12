CLOSE
Almost Friday Shmood: When You Battle The Last Days Of The Week With Fire Moves

Get buck if you have to.

Rio's Madureira Favela Commemorates Brazil's 'Day Of Favela'

It’s Thursday and you’re almost at the finish line.

Don’t let all the stress and drama from the week get to you. Approach them thangs like you own your life and the weekend is just around the corner.

Powerful afro house dancer S’Kape Rodriguez knows the moves.

Last one 🙌🏼 #afrohouse #toomuchenergy

A post shared by S'KAPE RODRIGUEZ (@kanessa_rodriguez) on

 

What’s good?

 

 

