CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

Watch: Young M.A Gives Us Classic Pool Party Vibes In Her New “PettyWap” Video

She's back with a summer anthem

0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 SXSW Conference And Festivals - Day 7

Source: Merrick Ales / Getty

Young M.A is back, and she’s hosting a classic New York City pool party in the new visual for her track “PettyWap,” which was released on Tuesday, July 10.

The video was directed by ShotByCisco, and captures all the highlights of a good summer kickback, including water guns, pool toys, and even a nice wholesome twerking contests. If you haven’t been to a pool party yet this summer, this visual is definitely going to give you a lot of F.O.M.O.

Watch: Young M.A Gives Us Classic Pool Party Vibes In Her New “PettyWap” Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Young M.A Gives Us Classic Pool Party Vibes In Her New “PettyWap” Video

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks…
 2 hours ago
07.12.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Gives Cardi B a Very…
 4 hours ago
07.12.18
Charles Oakley Arrested In Vegas Casino Says He…
 5 hours ago
07.12.18
Shut It Down: Will Smith Has The BEST…
 5 hours ago
07.12.18
Petition Demands Charlamagne Tha God Be Fired After…
 5 hours ago
07.12.18
Dictonary.Com Wants All The Smoke With ‘Self Made’…
 7 hours ago
07.12.18
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B’s Daughter is Already Dripping!
 7 hours ago
07.12.18
#BijouStarFiles: Whitney Houston’s Mom Releases Statement After Movie…
 7 hours ago
07.12.18
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
#WordEyeHeard: DJ Khaled is About to Drop the…
 8 hours ago
07.12.18
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Lil Uzi Vert and Juice Wrld get “Wasted”
 1 day ago
07.11.18
Watch The Trailer For Cedric The Entertainer’s New…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
And The Winner For The Best “Boo’d Up”…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
Petty Type Beat: What Kind Of People Do…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
#BijouStarFiles: Beyonce & Balmain Launching Coachella Inspired Clothing…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
9 Reasons Why Being Single For The Summer…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
For The Kulture: Twitter Weighs In On The…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close