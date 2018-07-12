CLOSE
Entertainment News
Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks To This Flash Mob

Fast food anointed.

The exterior of Chick-fil-A in Naples, Florida.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Some 60 professional a cappella gospel singers ushered in the spirit at a Chick-fil-A recently and went viral in the process.

According to AJC, the occasion went down in Nashville, Tennessee where singers were gathering for a weeklong Worship Leader Institute. Gospel singers from around the world gradually joined in a flash mob at Chick-fil-A where they sung Hezekiah Walkers “Every Praise.”

A clip of the performance was posted on Facebook by Chris Armstead and now it has over 8 million views. “I mean, I was shocked in the first couple of hours when it started to get hundreds of thousands,” Armstead said.

It seems something like this could only go down at a Chick-fil-A. In any other restaurant — say Wendy’s — folks might’ve just wanted to finish their Frosty in peace.

But Chick-fil-A is known for their pro-Christian beliefs. So if anyone had a problem, they would’ve had to take it up with the big one upstairs…and I’m not talking about the manager.

 

This isn’t the first time Armstead has recorded a flash mob at the restaurant either, but this is the first one that has gotten views in the millions.

Check out the show for yourself below!

Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks To This Flash Mob was originally published on globalgrind.com

