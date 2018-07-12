Will Smith already owns Instagram. Why the world WOULDN’T he take the #InMyFeelingsChallenge to a whole new level while overseas? “I woke up this morning … In My Feelings,” he says in the video. Then he decided to hit a rooftop in Budapest and well, you see what he did.

RELATED: Will Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, & New Music In Rare Interview

RELATED: 9 Drake Lyrics From ‘Scorpion’ That Will Be IG Captions All Summer Long

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment And Breaking News On Your Phone

Shut It Down: Will Smith Has The BEST #InMyFeelingsChallenge Video was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: