Whitney Houston’s mother and cousin have spoken out about their “shock and horror” over recent claims made in the new documentary, Whitney, that the singer was molested in her childhood by cousin Dee Dee Warwick.

Cissy Houston and Dionne Warwick — Dee Dee’s aunt and sister, respectively — gave a lengthy statement to People in response to the allegations.

It reads:

My niece Dionne Warwick and I make this statement to raise our voices above the din surrounding the release of the film, Whitney. Although the film is marketed as a Houston Family approved/endorsed project, neither my son, Michael, Dionne nor I knew of the allegations of abuse, the direction the film would take, until two days before the screening at Cannes.

To begin we want to state clearly that the horror of what victims of sexual abuse experience is unimaginable. We make no attempt to minimize the pain, the trauma and perhaps lifelong damage to the psyche of abuse victims. We understand and acknowledge that there are no rules governing a person’s reaction to trauma and every person reacts differently. By this statement we do not intend to defend, condone or excuse the crime of molestation.

We cannot, however, overstate the shock and horror we feel and the difficulty we have believing that my niece Dee Dee Warwick (Dionne’s sister) molested two of my three children.

READ MORE

#BijouStarFiles: Whitney Houston’s Mom Releases Statement After Movie Claims Whitney Was Molested by Dee Dee Warwick was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: