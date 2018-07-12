WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Gives Cardi B a Very Expensive Baby Gift Basket

New mom Cardi B and her hubby Offset are probably taking turns in holding their daughter baby Kulture, barely getting any sleep as many parents of young ones can relate to. Where these parents differ from the rest of the world is that their little one has famous uncles and aunties in the entertainment game with Nicki Minaj reportedly sending the family a $5,000 gift basket.
The Blast reports:
Sources at Petit Trésor in L.A. — which caters to the elite kiddos in town — tell The Blast Minaj just purchased a $5,000 gift basket for Cardi and Offset‘s new baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus. The basket was bought minutes after the birth announcement was made.
We’re told the requirements for the basket were to “make it as girly as possible,” and was stuffed with some of the store’s most sought-after products including luxury seasonal clothes, an assortment of dolls and stuffed animals and, of course, a sterling silver rattle.
Along with the baby, there’s also some luxury organic pampering items for the new mom included!
via HipHopWired
Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [Photos]
Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [Photos]
1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 31 of 49
2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 32 of 49
3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 33 of 49
4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 34 of 49
5. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 35 of 49
6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 36 of 49
7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 37 of 49
8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 38 of 49
9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 39 of 49
10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 310 of 49
11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 311 of 49
12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 312 of 49
13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 313 of 49
14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 314 of 49
15. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 315 of 49
16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 316 of 49
17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 317 of 49
18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 318 of 49
19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 319 of 49
20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 320 of 49
21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 321 of 49
22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 322 of 49
23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 323 of 49
24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 324 of 49
25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 325 of 49
26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 326 of 49
27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 327 of 49
28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 328 of 49
29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 329 of 49
30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 330 of 49
31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 331 of 49
32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 332 of 49
33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 333 of 49
34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 334 of 49
35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 335 of 49
36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 336 of 49
37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 337 of 49
38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 338 of 49
39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 339 of 49
40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 340 of 49
41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 341 of 49
42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 342 of 49
43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 343 of 49
44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 344 of 49
45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 345 of 49
46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 346 of 49
47. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 347 of 49
48. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 348 of 49
49. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 349 of 49
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: