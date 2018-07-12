CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Gives Cardi B a Very Expensive Baby Gift Basket

0 reads
Leave a comment
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

New mom Cardi B and her hubby Offset are probably taking turns in holding their daughter baby Kulture, barely getting any sleep as many parents of young ones can relate to. Where these parents differ from the rest of the world is that their little one has famous uncles and aunties in the entertainment game with Nicki Minaj reportedly sending the family a $5,000 gift basket.

The Blast reports:

Sources at Petit Trésor in L.A. — which caters to the elite kiddos in town — tell The Blast Minaj just purchased a $5,000 gift basket for Cardi and Offset‘s new baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus. The basket was bought minutes after the birth announcement was made.

We’re told the requirements for the basket were to “make it as girly as possible,” and was stuffed with some of the store’s most sought-after products including luxury seasonal clothes, an assortment of dolls and stuffed animals and, of course, a sterling silver rattle.

Along with the baby, there’s also some luxury organic pampering items for the new mom included!

via HipHopWired

Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [Photos]

49 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [Photos]

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Gives Cardi B a Very Expensive Baby Gift Basket

Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [Photos]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

cardi b baby gifts , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , nicki minaj baby gift cardi b

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Gives Cardi B a Very…
 2 mins ago
07.12.18
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B’s Daughter is Already Dripping!
 3 hours ago
07.12.18
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
#WordEyeHeard: DJ Khaled is About to Drop the…
 4 hours ago
07.12.18
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Lil Uzi Vert and Juice Wrld get “Wasted”
 21 hours ago
07.11.18
Watch The Trailer For Cedric The Entertainer’s New…
 22 hours ago
07.11.18
And The Winner For The Best “Boo’d Up”…
 23 hours ago
07.11.18
Petty Type Beat: What Kind Of People Do…
 24 hours ago
07.11.18
#BijouStarFiles: Beyonce & Balmain Launching Coachella Inspired Clothing…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
9 Reasons Why Being Single For The Summer…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
For The Kulture: Twitter Weighs In On The…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - May 10, 2013
#WordEyeHeard: Wendy Williams Launches Gala to Benefit Drug…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
Bongrats! Cardi B Gives Birth To Baby Girl…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
16 photos
Happy Birthday Queen! 16 Epic Photos Of Lil…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
Cardi B Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
Oh, So That Was Mj Rodriguez’s Real Singing…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
Doo Doo Prank Almost Makes Grandma Have a…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close