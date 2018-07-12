WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Gives Cardi B a Very Expensive Baby Gift Basket

New mom Cardi B and her hubby Offset are probably taking turns in holding their daughter baby Kulture, barely getting any sleep as many parents of young ones can relate to. Where these parents differ from the rest of the world is that their little one has famous uncles and aunties in the entertainment game with Nicki Minaj reportedly sending the family a $5,000 gift basket.

The Blast reports:

Sources at Petit Trésor in L.A. — which caters to the elite kiddos in town — tell The Blast Minaj just purchased a $5,000 gift basket for Cardi and Offset‘s new baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus. The basket was bought minutes after the birth announcement was made.

We’re told the requirements for the basket were to “make it as girly as possible,” and was stuffed with some of the store’s most sought-after products including luxury seasonal clothes, an assortment of dolls and stuffed animals and, of course, a sterling silver rattle.

Along with the baby, there’s also some luxury organic pampering items for the new mom included!

via HipHopWired

Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [Photos] 49 photos Launch gallery Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [Photos] 1. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 1 of 49 2. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 2 of 49 3. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 3 of 49 4. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 4 of 49 5. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 5 of 49 6. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 6 of 49 7. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 7 of 49 8. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 8 of 49 9. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 9 of 49 10. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 10 of 49 11. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 11 of 49 12. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 12 of 49 13. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 13 of 49 14. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 14 of 49 15. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 15 of 49 16. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 16 of 49 17. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 17 of 49 18. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 18 of 49 19. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 19 of 49 20. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 20 of 49 21. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 21 of 49 22. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 22 of 49 23. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 23 of 49 24. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 24 of 49 25. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 25 of 49 26. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 26 of 49 27. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 27 of 49 28. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 28 of 49 29. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 29 of 49 30. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 30 of 49 31. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 31 of 49 32. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 32 of 49 33. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 33 of 49 34. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 34 of 49 35. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 35 of 49 36. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 36 of 49 37. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 37 of 49 38. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 38 of 49 39. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 39 of 49 40. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 40 of 49 41. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 41 of 49 42. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 42 of 49 43. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 43 of 49 44. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 44 of 49 45. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 45 of 49 46. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 46 of 49 47. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 47 of 49 48. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 48 of 49 49. 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 1 – Day 3 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Gives Cardi B a Very Expensive Baby Gift Basket Cardi B Twerks And More At Coachella [Photos]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: