Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project To Keep Us 2-Stepping All Summer

FX's 'Atlanta Robbin' Season' FYC Event - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Donald Glover Keeps The Music Flowing With 2-Song Project

With “This Is America“ still dominating the airwaves, Donald Glover is back with some new music in the form of a 2-song project entitled Summer Pack.

Both tracks are the perfect soundtrack for your summertime shenanigans. Take a listen and let us know if you’re feeling the bops.

 

 

Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project To Keep Us 2-Stepping All Summer was originally published on globalgrind.com

