And The Winner For The Best “Boo’d Up” Cover Goes To…

We’ve been seeing remixes, covers and mashups to Ella Mai‘s “Boo’d Up” all Summer long!

It’s pretty unanimous that folks wanted Chris Brown or August Alsina to put their touch on it the fire track — but neither of them did. However, we got something better with the T-Pain remix.

But before we’re all completely done with the song, have you seen the beautiful mashup that did with Youtube star Cameron J. Henderson did with “Boo’d Up” and Mariah Carey‘s “Always Be My Baby”?

Cameron, and his character Starrkeisha are always killing the covers! Hit the flip to check out some of his recent work

