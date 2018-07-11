CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BijouStarFiles: Beyonce & Balmain Launching Coachella Inspired Clothing Line

4 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2

Source: Beyonce.com / Courtesy of Beyonce.com

via: LoveBScott

Beyoncé and Balmain have teamed up for a three-piece collection consisting of the pink and yellow hoodies Beyoncé wore during both Coachella weekends as well as a black t-shirt with the same graphic. Proceeds from the collaboration will benefit the United Negro College Fund.

via Vogue:

“When she saw all the dancers loving the outfit—and she was loving her own outfit—she realized that what we were creating on stage for her, for all the dancers, was something really impactful,” says Rousteing. It clicked: Why not make a Beyoncé x Balmain collaboration that could make those poignant graphics available to all of Bey’s fans clamoring for a piece of history?

“I worked really long with her on the Beychella moments, and the fact that we can release this collaboration that is based on our creativity, Beyoncé and I, is really a big, big step for fashion and music together,” continues the designer. “Beyoncé, she’s such a perfectionist; she’s someone that is so strong and has such a great point of view. She’s about feminism, empowering women, and the idea of bringing that collaboration where we can share the same ideas, the same vision of music, the same vision of fashion, the same vision of what is going on in the world, it’s more than just clothes. It’s a strong message, and I’m really proud to be a part of that.”

#BijouStarFiles: Beyonce & Balmain Launching Coachella Inspired Clothing Line was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #BijouStarFiles: Beyonce & Balmain Launching Coachella Inspired Clothing Line

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Lil Uzi Vert and Juice Wrld get “Wasted”
 17 hours ago
07.11.18
Watch The Trailer For Cedric The Entertainer’s New…
 18 hours ago
07.11.18
And The Winner For The Best “Boo’d Up”…
 18 hours ago
07.11.18
Petty Type Beat: What Kind Of People Do…
 19 hours ago
07.11.18
#BijouStarFiles: Beyonce & Balmain Launching Coachella Inspired Clothing…
 20 hours ago
07.11.18
9 Reasons Why Being Single For The Summer…
 22 hours ago
07.11.18
For The Kulture: Twitter Weighs In On The…
 22 hours ago
07.11.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - May 10, 2013
#WordEyeHeard: Wendy Williams Launches Gala to Benefit Drug…
 23 hours ago
07.11.18
Bongrats! Cardi B Gives Birth To Baby Girl…
 24 hours ago
07.11.18
16 photos
Happy Birthday Queen! 16 Epic Photos Of Lil…
 24 hours ago
07.11.18
Cardi B Gives Birth To A Baby Girl,…
 24 hours ago
07.11.18
Oh, So That Was Mj Rodriguez’s Real Singing…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
Doo Doo Prank Almost Makes Grandma Have a…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
Everyone Can Stop Now, Sterling K. Brown And…
 1 day ago
07.11.18
11 items
Higher & Higher: 11 Athletes & Rappers Who…
 2 days ago
07.10.18
Netflix Is Bringing ALL The Laughs By Dropping…
 2 days ago
07.10.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close