Kruz Newz: Did the Slurpee Get Its Start in Dallas? Find Out How You Can Get a Free Slurpee!

Make sure you stop at 7-Eleven today to get a free SLURPEE, did you know the Slurpee started in Dallas?
A guy named Omar Knedlik had the idea for the ICEE, but needed help building the machine with Dallas-based John E. Mitchell, having completed design of the ICEE machine in 1965. Then a 7-Eleven manager in Dallas bought several ICEE machines and sold the product under a new name and that’s how the Slurpee was born!
Click here to read the full story on where the Slurpee came from:
