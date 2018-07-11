CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Did the Slurpee Get Its Start in Dallas? Find Out How You Can Get a Free Slurpee!

6 reads
Leave a comment

Make sure you stop at 7-Eleven today to get a free SLURPEE, did you know the Slurpee started in Dallas?

A guy named Omar Knedlik had the idea for the ICEE, but needed help building the machine with Dallas-based John E. Mitchell, having completed design of the ICEE machine in 1965.  Then a 7-Eleven manager in Dallas bought several ICEE machines and sold the product under a new name and that’s how the Slurpee was born!

Click here to read the full story on where the Slurpee came from:

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Did the Slurpee Get Its Start in Dallas? Find Out How You Can Get a Free Slurpee!

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

7-Eleven , Dallas , DFW , Free , ICEE , slurpee

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close