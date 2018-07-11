WordEyeHeard: Wendy Williams Launches Gala to Benefit Drug Abuse Victims

Wendy Williams has turned her own experiences with drug addiction into an opportunity to give back. The talk show host is launching her inaugural gala, which is aimed at raising funds to benefit victims of drug addiction and substance abuse.
Williams is partnering her family’s charity, The Hunter Foundation, with Facing Addiction with NCADD (National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence) in order to present the “Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala.” The event is set to take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on her birthday, July 18, 2018.
The New Jersey native said in a statement: “I wanted to use the biggest day of the year (my birthday) to encourage family and friends to give to this cause which will, in turn, help those in need. Instead of giving me gifts, I am encouraging everyone to donate,”
The benefit will honor R&B legend Chaka Khan with “The Survivor Award” for her resilience in overcoming drug addiction and alcoholism, as well as her charity work with The Chaka Khan Foundation.
According to TIME, Williams battled with cocaine addiction for a decade and started the Hunter Foundation in 2014 to help those similarly affected by drug abuse and poverty.
The fundraiser will be hosted by Torrei Hart and feature performances by Johnny Gill, Keri Hilson, and PM.
