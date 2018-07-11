CLOSE
Oh, So That Was Mj Rodriguez’s Real Singing Voice On Sunday’s Episode Of ‘Pose’?

VH1 Trailblazer Honors 2018

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Pose on FX network is the new show that everyone is obsessed with.

On Sunday night’s episode, the show’s stars MJ Rodriguez (Blanca) and Billy Porter (Pray Tell) sang a duet of “Home” from The Wiz to a hospital full of dying AIDS patients. Many were wondering if Rodriguez’s real voice was being used or if it was a voiceover.

 

It turns out, Blanca’s real voice was used and she can sing in real life! Check out MJ Rodriguez just playing around. We stan a queen with range!

 

You can listen to MJ and Billy’s version of “Home” below.

 

Oh, So That Was Mj Rodriguez’s Real Singing Voice On Sunday’s Episode Of ‘Pose’? was originally published on globalgrind.com

