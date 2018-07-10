Netflix is making sure you get your laughs from every corner of the world in a major new comedy special set to launch in 2019.

According to Deadline, the yet-to-be-titled special will include half an hour stand-up sets from 47 comedians from 13 regions.

The Good Doctor‘s Chris D’Elia, Nailed It host Nicole Byer, Chappelle’s Show host writer Neal Brennan, and popular comedian Nick Swardson will rep for the U.S.

Other comedians will come from around the world who are diverse in gender, style, ethnicity and speaking-language. Some of the comedians will be taped at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, while others will tape specials in Mexico City, Mumbai, Berlin, Sao Paulo and Amsterdam. You can check out a clip of the announced comedians below!

https://twitter.com/justforlaughs/status/1016713911566061568

https://twitter.com/justforlaughs/status/1016714413817114626

So there you have it.

Is your humor ready for the international jokes? Stay tuned in 2019 to find out!

Netflix Is Bringing ALL The Laughs By Dropping 47 Comedy Specials In One Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

