Fans React To Last Night’s Dramatic Episode Of ‘The Bachelorette’

Did you tune in?

The Bachelorette Episode 7 as seen on ABC.

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Last night, fans tuned in as The Bachelorette‘s Becca traveled to the Bahamas with her hunky group of guys on a mission to send two home. It was a hard choice but light-eyed Wills and macho man Leo were the men Becca ultimately said her farewells to. In the midst of making those tough decisions there was a lot of drama, namely Colton revealing he’s still a virgin, an interruption from Trump, and Blake’s near meltdown when he thought he wasn’t worthy of a 1-on-1 with the bachelorette. But that was just the start.

See how fans reacted to the episode on the flip and tune in next Monday on ABC as Becca meets with her guys’ families.

