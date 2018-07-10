CLOSE
Oh, There He Is: August Alsina Reveals That Drugs Were The Reason He’s Been M.I.A.

2014 BET Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Folks have been asking “Where’s August Alsina” for a minute now:

 

Now the singer has finally resurfaced with a valid explanation for his disappearance from the music scene.  On the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s “Red Table Talk”, Aug stopped by to open up about his addiction to Percocets and how it started to take over his life. 

In the powerful episode, Jada’s mom Adrienne and Will’s sister Ashley even opened up about their struggles with addiction:

It’s beautiful to see folks healing from dark situations and coming out on top! And now that August is back, maybe we can finally get that “Boo’d Up”Remix that the people want.

Check out the full “Red Table Talk” episode when you hit the flip.

Oh, There He Is: August Alsina Reveals That Drugs Were The Reason He's Been M.I.A.



