A domestic violence allegation against Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy surfaced on social media early Tuesday morning, accusing him of violently beating his girlfriend, Delicia Cordon.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the hottest news, contests and more in your inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

A friend of Cordon posted an image of her allegedly with graphic facial injuries along with a message stating that McCoy not only committed the act but also has abused his son in the past.

The Bills are aware of the incident, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. McCoy responded on social media about the allegation.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment And Breaking News On Your Phone

Buffalo Bill RB LeSean McCoy Accused Of Violently Assaulting Girlfriend [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: