The State of Oral Health of African Americans

Although the American society focuses on dental health is not unknown in the world, but at the same time, there is also a darker picture to reflect on. Studies show that African Americans ratio in the dental workforce is very scared and it is obvious through statistics that they are underrepresented minorities.

A well-known Surgery and Medicine Institute in the USA recommended that the eradication of this imbalance is important to improve cultural tolerance, disease control and overall improved health condition of the underserved African Americans population. This low representation and participation are creating a huge problem for the black minorities.

US Racial Disparities in Oral Health

According to a theory that dates back to several decades is called as ‘racial concordance’ is very prevalent in the US society. It says that a black patient with an oral disease or any other issue must consult a doctor of similar race or reed group to experience improvement. Several studies also support this fact that minorities who get treatment from their ethnic group are likely to produce positive oral health outcomes.

Barriers to Dental Care Access for Black Population

For the overall health and wellness of an individual is attached to his oral condition. It is important to maintain it to avoid any complications. But, unfortunately, in a country like America, almost around half of the minority population does not have proper access to dentists.

Many times, in the past years, the African Americans have documented inequality that they face when it comes to dental care access. When compared to the White Americans, it was found that twice as much of black population do not get proper dental treatment than the white population. This factor is leading the minority population towards infections, heart diseases, premature births, etc.

Another barrier in the way of the black population towards their dental health care is the lack of dental insurance. A large population remains underserved with this facility. As there has been a huge rise in the technological innovations in dentistry and discovery of new techniques, meanwhile the high cost is becoming a hindrance for the poor African Americans.

Initiatives to Improve Dental Care Services for African Americans

Due to the underrepresentation of African Americans in the dental workforce, multiple problems are arising every other day. To compensate for the losses and to secure the future from these problems, nationwide initiatives were started in the USA. Still, it is a long way to go to introduce their presence in the profession and practice, but there are some serious efforts made very recently.

Unlike in the past, when the minorities have had little representation in the workforce and practice patterns, the scenario is now changed a lot. There has been now an increase in the representation of underrepresented minorities in the community dental education programs. They are also called as ‘Dental Pipeline Programs’, through which only the underserved populations of African Americans all over America are targeted. Along with this, the dental care with payment plans is making it affordable for the poor community to access this facility. The main focus was to increase the presence of black population by increasing the recruitment of black people in dental institutions.

Role of African American Providers

According to the President of National Dental Association of USA, the black patients are more comfortable with the doctors that belong to their race. First of all, they naturally like to approach black doctors if they fell any problem in their oral health. Secondly, they feel more satisfies, and thirdly, on top of everything, the black doctors offer their services very gently in the areas where there is high poverty of their color population.

Role of Government of USA

It is a responsibility of American government and the individual states to show serious concern about the dental health of their underserved citizens. This can be done by improving the administration and funding for the oral medical treatments. By implementing strategies that direct patients with oral health problems from emergency rooms to the dental doctor’s room. There must also be some innovative plans that target the young and adults who are at risk from oral diseases. For this purpose, they can engage the private organizations and dentists to play their role in making life easy for people, especially the old age ones.

